‘Barcelona Could Have Played For Three Hours And Still Not Scored’ -Pique

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has criticised the performance of his teammates in their 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez gave Atletico all three points in a result that leaves Barcelona down in ninth heading into the international break.

Reacting after the game, the Spanish international stated that he feels that the team has problems across the board, but highlighted their inability to create clear chances.

“We lost. It’s a result we didn’t want. We’ll keep going…

“It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that. It isn’t one problem, there are several. People can see what we lack. But we’ll recover.

“These are difficult times, a lot of us haven’t experienced this before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good We want to turn it around but it isn’t easy.

“We could have been playing for three hours and not scored a goal.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…