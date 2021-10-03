Coutinho Lacks Self-Belief To Shine At Barca-Johnson

Glen Johnson has revealed that former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho lacks self-belief to excell at Barcelona.

The Brazilian established himself as one of the best players in Europe during his time at Anfield, but has failed to hit the heights since joining the LaLiga giants in a deal worth an initial £105million.

Injuries and a lack of form have seen Coutinho slip down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and was even allowed out on loan during the 2019/20 campaign.

He is back at Barcelona this season, but has failed to register a single goal or assist in five appearances.

Reacting to this, Johnson stated that Coutinho must develop a positive spirit in a bid to overcome his challenges.

“Phil could be – and I told him this, I said to him he could be the best player in the world, like literally the best player in the world,” Johnson exclusively told Mirror Sport on behalf of bettingexpert.com.

“But I think sometimes he lacks belief. I think the reason he performed so well at…