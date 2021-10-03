Ex-La Liga Star Arrives Nigeria As Plans For Super Stars Football Academy Tourney Enters Top Gear

Former Spanish footballer Inigo Idiakez has arrived the Nigerian city of Uyo as Super Stars Football Academy intensify preparations ahead of their annual scouting tournament which holds this November at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

In his active days, Idiakez played as a midfielder/ forward. Beginning his career at Real Sociedad, he appeared in 254 official matches while competing in ten La Liga seasons and also had stints in England with Derby County, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, retiring in 2008.

Now a manager, the former Spanish youth international is in Nigeria alongside top British scout Simon Hunt to help prepare hosts Super Stars Academy as the much anticipated Super Stars Annual Scouting Tournament draws near.

The tournament will see top Academies from across Nigeria compete in the presence of a host of scouts from top European clubs who will be looking to unearth the next big stars to emerge from Nigeria.





Inigo Idiakez talks tactics with President of Super…