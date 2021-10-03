How Video Games Have Improved My Football -Jota

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has revealed that playing video games has improved his level of football.

Jota spends much of his time away from the pitch competing online against other individuals from around the world.

“It might be a little strange obviously, but I genuinely believe so (that it helps) in terms of understanding what the game is, what changes we can make. I think that’s important,” Jota told ESPN Brasil.

He added: “It exists on Football Manager and FIFA as well.

“When we see that something is not working and we manage to change it, in tactical terms, it ends up being important in terms of reading the game in real life.”

