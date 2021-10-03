Ligue 1: Simon Inspires Nantes Home Win Vs Troyes; Moffi, Kalu Also In Action

Nigeria winger Moses Simon was in fine form as Nantes defeated Troyes 2-0 in their Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis Fontenau on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Simon, who was named Nantes’ Player of the Month for September was replaced by Samuel Moutousammy in the 81st minute.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal in nine league appearances for Nantes this season.

At the Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir , Terem Moffi was also in action from the start in Lorient’s 1-1 home draw against Clermont.

The striker was replaced by Faissal Quattara in the 71st minute.

In another Ligue 1 game, Samuel Kalu was in action for 55 minutes as Girondis Bordeaux lost 3-0 to Monaco.

Kalu was replaced by Alberto Elis.

