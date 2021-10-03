Man United Boss Solskjaer Disappointed With Draw Against Everton

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows fans are disappointed after their 1-1 draw with Everton.

Solskjaer insists he selected a team to win on the day.

He said, “You’re disappointed you don’t get three points. That’s why we turn up. We turn up to get three points. We looked like we were on the way to a three-pointer with a good goal. Good first half, I thought. Pressed well. We created some good openings, good chances. Couple of good headers and crosses we could have done better with. Coming into half-time with a good goal Anthony scored was a good feeling.

“In the Premier League, being organised and focus is so important and to be organised behind the ball. Disappointed we conceded on our corner.”

He added: “Last season against Everton we were 2-0 up and cruising and then they scored two in two minutes. They have players who can hurt you in moments, Gray, Townsend. The pace they have on the break… Unfortunately, for us they scored a great goal.”

