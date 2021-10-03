Manchester United Want Pogba Future Resolved By December

Manchester United are said to want Paul Pogba’s future resolved by the time Christmas rolls around.

The World Cup-winning midfielder is yet to commit his future to the club beyond 2022, with the Red Devils at risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

There is understood to be growing optimism over the club’s chances of tying Pogba down to a new deal, although Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain continue to be linked with a swoop.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils want Pogba’s future resolved before the New Year, whether he decides to stay or advance his career elsewhere when his contract runs out.

The report adds that the ex-Juventus man would be in line for a £400k-a-week pay packet with a new Old Trafford deal, while Real Madrid would be unlikely to strike deals for both Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba already boasts seven assists from as many games in the 2021-22 Premier League season, but he was unable to prevent his side being held to a…