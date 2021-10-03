Osimhen Shines In Napoli’s Comeback Win At Fiorentina

Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen was one of the outstanding players for Napoli who came back from a goal down to beat Fiorentina 2-1 away and maintain their perfect start, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen and his Napoli teammates had a 100 per cent Serie A record after six rounds, but were coming off their first defeat of the season in the Europa League to Spartak Moscow.

Sunday’s win against Fiorentina means Napoli extend their lead over Inter Milan to four points as they are now on 21.

Fiorentina took the lead on 28 minutes when Dusan Vlahovic peeled away from Fabian Ruiz to knock down a corner for Lucas Martinez-Quarta to volley from eight yards.

Napoli got back into the game when Osimhen ran onto a long ball and was bundled over by Martinez-Quarta with the referee awarding Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and saw his penalty parried by Dragowski but Hirving Lozano turned in…