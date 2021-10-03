Salah Scored Sensational Solo Goal In Liverpool, Man City’s Four-Goal Thriller

Mohammed Salah scored a sensational solo goal as Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling draw as the Premier League title contenders indicated that they are ready to go head-to-head for the crown again.

After Liverpool made a fast start, City had the better of fine first half which saw Phil Foden twice go close and Kevin De Bruyne head wide.

Liverpool improved though, and took the lead when Sadio Mane slotted home after a Mo Salah pass, only for Foden to quickly equalise.

A sublime solo goal from Salah restored Liverpool’s lead, only for De Bruyne’s deflected effort to draw City level again in a breathless contest.

Both sides ultimately had to settle for a point in an excellent clash, with Ruben Dias denying Fabinho with a fine last ditch challenge late on.

