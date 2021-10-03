Why Mbappe Can’t Resist Playing For Real Madrid -Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says it will be a delight to work with PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe.

He made this known in a chat with TruibalFootball, where he said that every player always desire to join a club like real Madrid.

The Italian responded with some sarcasm, but also seemingly accepting that Mbappe’s arrival sooner or later is inevitable.

“That’s great,” he said in response to Benzema’s comment.

“I hope Mbappe enjoys it because Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world.”

Moving on to talk about the Espanyol game, Ancelotti revealed that he hadn’t managed to sleep much after the disappointing Sheriff Tiraspol loss.

“That defeat hurt our pride, but I think we’ll react against Espanyol,” he said.

“We’ll give our all, although keep in mind that we also gave our all against Sheriff.

“When I lose, I also lose sleep as I keep thinking about what happened. That happens to me whenever we don’t win. Emotionally, though, a defeat like the Sheriff one…