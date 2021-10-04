Ejuke First Player To Arrive Eagles Camp Ahead Double Header With CAR

CSKA Moscow forward Chidera Ejuke is the first player to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of Group C 2022 World Cup qualifying double header with Central African Republic (CAR), Completesports.com reports.

Ejuke’s arrival was confirmed on the Eagles’ official Facebook page on Monday morning.

“Update! Chidera Ejuke is the first player to hit camp. #SoarSuperEagles #team9jastrong.”

The Eagles will host Central African Republic in Lagos on Thursday October 7th in the first of two legs.

They will then travel away for the reverse fixture billed for Sunday October 10th.

After two rounds of games in the qualifiers, the Eagles top Group C after winning their opening two games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Terem Moffi have been ruled out of the fixtures with CAR due to injury.

By James Agberebi

