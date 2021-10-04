Iheanacho Equals Okocha, Martins’ Premier League Record After Scoring On His Birthday

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho made history as the third Nigerian to score on his birthday having found the net in the Foxes 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Iheanacho gave the former Premier League champions the lead on 31st minute capitalising on Joachim Andersen’s mistake.



Read Also: ‘Iheanacho Is Effective And Scores Goals’ –Former Leicester Star, Hammond

That made him the third Nigerian to score on his birthday joining former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha and and Obafemi Martins on the exclusive list.

Okocha was the first Nigerian to achieve the feat on August 14, 2004, netting a brace on his birthday as Bolton Wanderers defeated Charlton Athletic 4-1.

Former Newcastle United striker Martins equaled the feat four years later with a goal on his 24th birthday in the 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…