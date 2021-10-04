Iheanacho Gets Highest Rating In Leicester vs Crystal Palace Draw

Kelechi Iheanacho got the highest rating among Leicester City players, in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The rating was compiled by Leicester Mercury and was for every Leicester player who featured against Palace.

Iheanacho marked his first Premier League start and his 25th birthday by broking the deadlock for the Foxes.

It is Iheanacho’s first goal in the league and his second in all competitions this season.

His all round performance earned him a rating of eight out of 10, the highest by any Leicester player.

And commenting on his performance, Leicester Mercury wrote:”On his birthday, and on his first Premier League start of the season, he was City’s star man.

“Scored the first goal entirely by himself by showing intensity to press then coolness to finish, while showed off brilliant close control to create chances for others. It begs the question: why has it taken this long for him to start?”

Leicester player rating against Crystal Palace:

Kasper Schmeichel…