‘Iheanacho Is Effective And Scores Goals’ –Ex-Leicester Star, Hammond

Former Leicester City midfielder, Dean Hammond, has hailed Kelechi Iheanacho’s resourcefulness after the Nigeria forward netted his third goal of the season in the Foxes’ 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho scored the first goal of the match on 31 minutes at Selhurst Park before Jamie vardy made it 2-0 for the Brendan Rodgers men six minutes later. But France youth international of Nigerian descent, Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp levelled scores for the home side with 61st and 72nd minutes goals respectively.

Hammond who starred for Leicester City from 2013 to 2016, as a Leicester City Radio pundit for the match against Crystal Palace, described Iheanacho’s goal execution and overall contributions to the side so far in glowing terms.

“Iheanacho makes the first goal himself. He’s willing to challenge [Joachim] Andersen. The first…