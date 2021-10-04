I’ll Make Myself Available If Barca Need My Service -Yaya

Former, Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has expressed his desire to manage Barcelona in a coaching capacity.

Toure has been working in coaching in Russia and has talked up the prospect of a role with Barca.

He posted to social media: “My time at FC Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club decided to trust me when I was still a young player, who had not yet managed to win in the upper leagues.

“I will always be grateful to the club for what they have done for me. It may be a difficult time for the club, but I believe in the future of FC Barcelona.

“I will always be available for the club if they need me anytime, because my heart is always with the club, the people and the fans!”

