Ranieri To Manage Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Dennis At Watford

Claudio Ranieri is now manager of William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis, following his appointment as Watford new manager.

The Hornets announced Ranieri as their new head coach on a two-year contract after sacking Xisco Munoz.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, left his role as Sampdoria manager at the end of last season.

Watford, who are 15th in the Premier League with seven points from seven games, sacked head coach Munoz after less than 10 months in charge on Sunday morning.

Munoz, 41,replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 and guided the club to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

Munoz’s last match in charge was a 1-0 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

Ranieri is Watford’s 13th different permanent boss since the Pozzo family completed their takeover of Watford in 2012.

Ranieri, who will be 70 later this month and has also…