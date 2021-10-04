Rodgers Reveals Ndidi Faces Four To Five Weeks Out

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that injured Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi could be out for four to five weeks.

Ndidi could miss huge home matches against Manchester United and Arsenal as well as the Europa League double header with Spartak Moscow while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Ndidi suffered the injury in the 2-2 draw with Burnley last weekend, and it would have ruled him out of the trip to Legia Warsaw had he not already been suspended, while he was then absent for another 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Legia fixture was the first missed by Ndidi in 31 City outings, a run going back to February.

Ndidi had already been left out of the Super Eagles squad with the injury and, after receiving the results of a scan, Rodgers provided an update on his defensive midfielder after Sunday’s game.

He told BBC Radio Leicester: “He did it in the (Burnley) game, which was…