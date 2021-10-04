WADA Clears Nigeria Of Antidoping Rules Noncompliance

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it has signed off on all outstanding critical and high priority corrective actions required of Nigeria following its review of the National Antidoping Committee, NADC’s continous monitoring programme, corrective action plan and its efforts to address same.

This piece of good news is contained in two separate letters dated August 2nd and 4th, 2021 and addressed to the NADC.

“Following the review of your continous monitoring programme, corrective action plan and your responses to address the required critical and high priority corrective actions, we are pleased to inform you that WADA has concluded that your organisation has appropriately addressed all critical corrective actions,” read the first letter while the second, specifically addressed to the head of NADC, Dr. Fadekemi Fadeyibi delivered the cheering news.

“Following the latest developments, we have signed off in the CCC the remaining critical corrective action. Therefore the…