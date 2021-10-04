Watford Set To Announce Ranieri New Head Coach

Claudio Ranieri has signed a two year deal with Watford with his arrival expected to be formally announced later today.

The Italian held positive talks with club representatives in Italy yesterday before flying in to complete the deal at London Colney today.

It is understood he rejected options from Serie A in order to accept a job back in the Premier League.

The Italian famously won the English top flight title with Leicester City in 2016 and has also managed Chelsea and Fulham in the same division.

More recently, he has taken charge of Roma and Sampdoria in Serie A and also has experience with the likes of Athletico Madrid and Juventus from a long career in management.

He joins with the Hornets sitting in 15th place, having picked up seven points from their opening seven matches this season.

The 69-year-old will undergo something of a baptism of fire in his opening weeks as head coach, with the next eight…