2022 WCQ: Calvin Bassey, Awoniyi, Onuachu 13 Others Hit Super Eagles Camp

Glasgow Rangers of Scotland defender Calvin Ughelumba Bassey has arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against the Les Fauves of Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

Bassey arrived the team’s Eko Hotel camp alongside his clubmates Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo on Monday night.

Overall 16 players are now in camp with seven others expected on Tuesday (today) .

Team captain Ahmed Musa , William Troost-Ekong, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo and Kevin Akpoguma also arrived camp on Monday.

The Super Eagles will be welcoming their visitors at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos hoping to make it three wins in a row in Group C. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Liberia before defeating Cape Verde 2-1.

Les Fauves are yet to win a game, having collected just one point which came from a 1-1 draw away to Cape Verde before losing by a solitary goal at home against Liberia.

16 Players In Camp

Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi,…