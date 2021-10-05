2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players After Osimhen, Iheanacho, Omeruo , Others Arrival

21 players have arrived Nigeria’a Eko Hotel camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Les Fauves of Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will face Raoul Savoy’s men on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Three days later, the three-time African champions will take on same opponent in Douala, Cameroon.

Napoli of Italy forward Victor Osimhen and Leicester City’s Victor Osimhen breezed into the team’s camp on Tuesday afternoon to increase the number of players to 21.

First-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Moses Simon are still being expected in camp.

The team will have their first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday evening.

21 Players In Camp

Players in camp: Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina,…