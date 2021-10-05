2022 WCQ : Super Eagles Hold First Training Session Ahead CAR Clash

Super Eagles players had their first training session on Tuesday evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos ahead of Thursday’s clash against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic , reports Completesports.com.

22 players took part in the training session which lasted for about one hour.

Head coach of the team Gernot Rohr supervised the session along with assistant coaches Joseph Yobo, Nabil Trabelsi and Jean Luc Royer (fitness coach).

Goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu also drilled the duo of Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho.

Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only player yet to arrive the team’s Eko Hotel camp.

The players were in boisterous mood as they look forward to the game.

Wednesday’s training will be behind closed doors.

22 Players In Camp

Players in camp: Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo,…