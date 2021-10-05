Awoniyi Makes Bundesliga Team Of The Week

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi has been named in Bundesliga Team of the Week for matchday seven, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi scored twice as Union Berlin came back from a goal down to beat Mainz 2-1 on Sunday.

The Nigeria international hit the ground running after swapping Liverpool for Union Berlin on a permanent basis this summer with three goals from his first three games.

The striker however failed to score for three consecutive league games before his brace against Mainz.

He is Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Les Fauves of Central African Republic.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo and Patrik Schik are the three goalkeepers on the list.

