Awoniyi Makes Bundesliga Team Of The Week

By
Headliners
-
3


Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi has been named in Bundesliga Team of the Week for matchday seven, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi scored twice as Union Berlin came back from a goal down to beat Mainz 2-1 on Sunday.

1xBit

The Nigeria international hit the ground running after swapping Liverpool for Union Berlin on a permanent basis this summer with three goals from his first three games.

Read Also: ‘Ndidi, Etebo Injury Blow Something To Worry About’ – Aghahowa

Zenith Ziva

The striker however failed to score for three consecutive league games before his brace against Mainz.

He is Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Les Fauves of Central African Republic.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo and Patrik Schik are the three goalkeepers on the list.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR