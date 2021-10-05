Barca Could Have Kept Messi Of They Didn’t Sign Aguero, Depay

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said Barcelona could have kept Argentine star Lionel Messi if they had not signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Messi, 34, joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer because Barca, whose gross debt is close to €1.4 billion, could not afford to renew his contract.

Barca president Joan Laporta confirmed in August the club could have kept Messi if they had agreed to LaLiga’s deal to sell 10% of its business to CVC Capital Partners.

That operation would have been worth around €270 million to Barca, but they refused to sign off the sale, with Laporta saying it would have mortgaged off the club’s future.

According to Tebas, the deal would have allowed Barca to renew Messi’s contract at Camp Nou.

Tebas added that it would also have been possible to keep Messi if they hadn’t brought in Memphis and Aguero earlier in the…