Barca ‘Still Owe Clubs £98m In Transfer Fees’

The financial situation at Laliga giants Barcelona may be much worse than first anticipated as it has been revealed the club still owe three different clubs money, according to Marca.

This summer, Lionel Messi ended his 21-year spell at the Camp Nou as his contract expired and Barca were unable to renew it due to his significant wages.

Messi offered to take a 50% pay cut so that he could remain at his boyhood club but La Liga rules meant that the deal couldn’t go ahead, nor could Barca afford it.

France 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann was also amongst a whole host of players shown the exit over the summer as Ronald Koeman’s side looked to cut down on their wage bill.

However, Marca revealed that they will need to continue cutting back as the club still owes £98million for signings that were completed as far back as four years ago.

Ajax are owed £40.8m, by Barca for the signings of Frenkie de Jong (£27.2m outstanding) and…