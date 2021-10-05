Bassey Thrilled With Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Calvin Bassey is delighted to be back home in Nigeria ahead of his maiden appearance for the three-time African champions, Completesports.com reports.

The left-back was named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic last week by head coach Gernot Rohr.

Bassey arrived the team’s Eko Hotel camp on Monday alongside his Rangers teammates Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun.

“Hello Nigerians, good to be back home ,” the former Leicester City defender stated in a short video posted on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Italy has made seven appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season with two goals to his name.

