CAFWCL: Rivers Angels Want To Make Good Impression- Okon

Rivers Angels head coach Edwin Okon hopes his side will make a big impact in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Port Harcourt side face a stern test in the competition as

they look to make it out of a group that features Kenya’s Vihiga Queens, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Morocco’s ASFAR.

“I want to thank God for qualification to the competition first and as for the draws, I don’t think anything is impossible,” Okon told CAFonline.com.

“As far as football is concerned, every group is a good group. Our group might as well be a group of death like you know but one has to be prepared to meet any team at whatever level.



“So I don’t see any group as a group of death, it is either you prepare well and do well or you prepare badly and do badly.”

At August’s WAFU-B zonal qualifiers in Cote d’Ivoire, Rivers could not win the…