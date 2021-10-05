‘Emulate Edo First Lady’ – Dare Tasks Governors’ Wives on Sports Development

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has challenged the wives of States’ Chief Executives to emulate the First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki in the areas of youth and sports development.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the first edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament in Benin city, Edo State on Sunday, the Sports Minister urged other women in positions of influence and authority to use their good offices to promote sports and other good causes.

Twelve teams, eight of them in the Nigeria Women football top flight league participated in the tournament, earning handsome cash prizes in the process.

Winners Bayelsa Queens earned the top prize of five million naira, runners up Rivers United got three million naira. Third and fourth placed Edo Queens and FC Robo got two and one million naira respectively while all the other teams that could not go beyond the group stage smiled home with half a million naira each.



