I’m Impressed With Super Eagles’ Hunger, Determination Ahead CAR Game -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu says he’s impressed with the hunger and determination being displayed by the invited Super Eagles players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic (CAR).

Nigeria host the Wild Beasts on October 7 in Lagos, before travelling for the reverse fixture three days later.

Having won both of the first two games in the series, the Super Eagles will go all out for the maximum six points as it may be enough for Nigeria to book a place in the third and final round of the series.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players After Osimhen, Iheanacho, Omeruo , Others Arrival

In an interview with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that the early arrival of the foreign based players is indication of their seriousness for the game against CAR.

“I am really impressed with the early arrival of some of the foreign based players to camp for the game against the Central Africa Republic. This goes to show that…