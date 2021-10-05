Montolivo Tips AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli For Scudetto Title

Former AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo believes the Scudetto title will be a closed battle this season.

Montolivo in an interview with DAZN, stated that ‘The Rossonero’, Inter Milan and Napoli would be favourites to win the title.

Recall that on Sunday, AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-2 away from home to move second on 19 points behind Napoli.

“We must congratulate everyone,” he told DAZN. “The club, the players and the coach.

“Milan reached the lowest point with the 5-0-defeat in Bergamo, today they are touching the highest one in terms of mentality and for the ability to manage the games.

“Milan are truly a great team.”

Montolivo added: “Inter have the biggest depth and the awareness of those who have already won.

“But Milan and Napoli are close.”

