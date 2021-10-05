Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named the recipient of the 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA (www.WNBA.com) announced today. This is the third straight Sportsmanship Award for Ogwumike, making her the only player to win the award in three consecutive years.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Ogwumike received 19 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Atlanta Dream center/forward Elizabeth Williams finished second (eight). Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Phoenix Mercury…