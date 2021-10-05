Osimhen Reacts To Racial Abuse From Fiorentina Fans  

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reacted to racial abuse from Fiorentina fans after Sunday’s Serie A fixture.

Osimhen released a statement on his verified Twitter handle urging people to educate others and make them understand how disgusting racism is.

The insults were heard during the post-match interviews after the Partenopei earned a 2-1 Serie A victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly heard the racist abuse from fans in the stands, which were aimed at him, Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Following the incident, Fiorentina director general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.

And reacting to the abuse Osimhen wrote:”Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin.”

