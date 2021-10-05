Oyarekhua Former Nigeria international Has Passed Away

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has mourned the passing of a former Nigerian international footballer Sunny Oyarekhua.

Oyarekhua, a policeman who rose to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP), was a prominent member of the men’s senior national football team, Green Eagles between 1971 – 1975.

He was the top scorer at the 1973 All African Games, helping the Green Eagles to the gold medal. He would later serve as a board member of the Nigeria Football Association.

According to the Sports Minister, “Oyarekhua’s death is the exit of a great footballer who served Nigeria well and played a role in the advent of the glory days of Nigerian football.”

Sports Minister Sunday Dare then prayed God to rest his soul and comfort the family, friends and colleagues he left behind.

