Sadiq Nets 6th League Goal, Bags Assist As Almeria Claim Away Win

Umar Sadiq scored and provided am assist on Almeria’s 2-1 win away to Girona, in the Spanish Segunda (second division) on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq has now scored six goals in eight appearances in the second-tier this season.

He has netted in each of his last three games for Almeria and is number one in the top scorers chart.

After a goalless first half, Sadiq broke the deadlock in 52nd minute before Bernardo Espinosa equalised for Girona on 62 minutes.

And in the 68th minute Sadiq then turned provider as he set up teammate Lucas Robertone who scored what proved to be the winner as Almeria ran out 2-1 victors.

Almeria have now won their last three games and go top in the league table on 18 points just one point above Sporting Gijon.



By James Agberebi

