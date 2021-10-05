Solskjaer Benching Ronaldo Sackable Offence

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has said Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves sacking for benching Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday.

Agbonclaim stated this following Saturday’s tame 1-1 home draw with Everton.

Andros Townsend rewarded Everton’s pressing by cancelling out Anthony Martial’s first goal since February.

But Agbonlahor singled out Solskjaer’s decision to leave Ronaldo out.

The Portugal legend came on with United 1-0 up, having bagged five goals since his deadline return from Juventus.

Also Read: Iheanacho Gets Highest Rating In Leicester vs Crystal Palace Draw

And Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “It’s a sackable offence not to start Ronaldo in itself.

“He’s in that squad to win the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to win the league for Manchester United.”

Despite criticism of Solskjaer for leaving Ronaldo on the sidelines, Ajax hero Danny Blind insists the former Real Madrid star forces United to ditch…