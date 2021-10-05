Why Salah Must Be Tied Down With Massive New Contract -Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new contract.

Recall that Salah netted a sensational solo goal against Manchester City in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The Egyptian, who is in the form of his life with the Reds, has scored in seven successive matches.

And Carragher thinks the 29-year-old cannot be allowed to leave when his current deal expires in 2023.

“I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“His record at the start of this season has been absolutely outstanding.

“You can never really question him for what he’s done at Liverpool – if at all – but right now is as probably as sharp and as good as I’ve ever seen him.”

