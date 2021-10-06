​RB Salzburg Name Price For Karim Adeyemi

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is set to for a move away from the club this summer.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Liverpool are among the club interested in the talented forward.

Liverpool in particular have been on his trail since he was with SpVgg Unterchaching.

The Reds even offered him a trial at the age of 15.

According to Sky Germany, the player will be leaving Salzburg in the summer of 2022, with a fee in the region of £25 million and £34 million mooted.

Adeyemi is now first choice at Salzburg and his showing his quality, netting 11 goals in 16 games so far this season.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested in the forward.

