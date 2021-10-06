Awoniyi: I Can’t Wait To Make Super Eagles Debut

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi is looking forward to making his maiden appearance for Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The 24-year-old was handed a late invitation on Sunday by head coach Gernot Rohr as replacement for the injured Terem Moffi.

Awoniyi has been in fantastic form for Union Berlin this season with five goals in seven league appearances.

His invitation came on the day be bagged a brace for Union Berlin against his former club Mainz.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut for the Super Eagles. It’s a great honour be invited for this game,” Awoniyi told a press conference on Wednesday.

“I will be nice to get an opportunity to play and get a a goal on my debut.”

