CAF Appoints Mauritanian Referee Bouh For Super Eagles -CAR Clash

CAF has named Mauritania’s Abdel Aziz Bouh as the centre referee for Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Les Fauves of Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter is billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7.

Bouh will be assisted by compatriots Hamedine Diba (assistant referee 1), Abderrahmane War (assistant referee 2) and Moussa Diou (fourth official).

The referee assessor is Jerome Efong Nzolo from Gabon and the match commissioner is Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon. Nigerian Dr Ozi Salami Abdulrahim will be medical officer.

The Super Eagles top Group C with six points from two games.

