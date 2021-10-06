Falconets Thrash CAR To Advance Into Third Round

The Falconets of Nigeria have advanced into the third round of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerian team thrashed Central African Republic 4-0 in the second leg of the qualifiers, played at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan on Wednesday.

Following the result, the Falconets advance 11-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg 7-0.

Other countries that have so far qualified for the third round are Ghana, Ethiopia and Gabon.

Two teams will represent Africa at next year’s FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.

The tournament will be hosted by Costa Rica from 10 August – 28 August.

Costa Rica would have hosted the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the second time that Costa Rica host a FIFA tournament after the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

