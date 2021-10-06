Osimhen Can Challenge For Serie A Top Goal Scorer Award

Ola Aina has backed Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen to challenge for the top goal scorer award in the Serie A this season.

Osimhen has been impressive for Napoli so far this campaign after struggling last season.

The 22-year-old has found the back of the net four times in six league appearances.

And he has scored seven goals in eight outings in all competitions in the on-going season for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

And Aina, who features for Torino in the Italian top-flight, says Osimhen has overcome his struggles from last season.

Aina said on Brila FM:”I think he can do very well, the first season was stop and start for him, difficult, the whole COVID thing.

“But I think this season as you can see he has come into his stride and I think he can do very well in the league and can challenge for that top goal scorer of the season.”

Aina and Osimhen are expected to be in action for the Eagles when they…