Osimhen Voted Serie A Player Of The Month

Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A Player of the Month for September by the Italian Footballers’ Association, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei this season following the arrival of manager Luciano Spalleti.

Osimhen scored seven goals in six appearances for Napoli in September.

Napoli also won all their four league games in September.

Manager Spalleti was also named Serie A Coach of the Month.

Source: Complete Sports