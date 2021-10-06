Rohr Laments Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi Absence From CAR Double-Header

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has lamented the absence of three key players; Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The trio are currently injured and are not part of the squad currently preparing for the games.

Ndidi and Iwobi are expected to be sidelined for few weeks, while Etebo has already been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.

“We will be missing two of our midfielders (Ndidi and Etebo), even Iwobi is out too,”Rohr told a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not good but we to deal with the situation. We have other players who can replace them

The Super Eagles will host Les Fauves at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Japoma Stadium, Douala on Sunday.

