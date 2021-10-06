Rudiger ‘Honoured’ By Bayern Munich Transfer Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is ‘honoured’ to be receiving interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Rudiger, 28, is set to see his Stamford Bridge contract expire at the end of the season.

And when Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann was asked recently about Rudiger, he said: “In principle I am no fan of talking about players who are under contract with other clubs while we are outside the transfer window.

“But I’m talking about Rudiger as a football fan. He has made fantastic progress.

“Thomas Tuchel has handled him extremely well since taking charge. He was previously on the scrapheap at Chelsea.

“But now he is one of the most important members of their defence. He has incredibly good fighting spirit, and is a very good defender.

“I always think it’s great when a player lives up to his job description – and that is always the case with Toni.”

Rudiger has now…