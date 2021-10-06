Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Won’t Underrate ‘Tough’ CAR Side

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles are wary of the threat posed by Central African Republic ahead of their meeting on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday three encounter will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Super Eagles top Group C with six points from their opening two games, while Les Fauves are bottom of the group with just one point.

Despite the array of stars in the Super Eagles and the position of Raoul Savoy’s men on the table, Troost-Ekong insists they won’t underrate their opponent.

“We have seen the video of their last two games against Cape Verde and Liberia. They are a tough and physical side,” the defender told a press conference on Wednesday.

“We know it is not going to be an easy game that is why we are preparing well. We are also not going to underrate them.”

The Super Eagles will be playing their third consecutive game in Lagos and Balogun is looking forward to the team putting up a good…