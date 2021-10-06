We’ll Crush And Pick All Six Points Against CAR -Musa

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa says he’s confident the team will pick the maximum six points against the Central Africa Republic in tomorrow’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions already has six points from their first two games having defeated Liberia 2-0 in their first game, before defeating Cape Verde 2-1 in the second.

However, Musa stated that the team is well focused with the task at hand and would do everything to win both matches and seal qualification for the final knockout stages.

“We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year,” Musa said.

