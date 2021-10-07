2022 WCQ: Uzoho, Ejuke, Onyeka Start For Super Eagles Vs CAR

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has named his starting line-up for today’s encounter against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr opted for Francis Uzoho in goal ahead of the duo of Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye.

Ola Aina will feature at right-back, with Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong occupying the centre- back position. Jamilu Collins is preferred for the left-back position ahead of new boy Calvin Bassey.

Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Kelechi Iheanacho will operate in midfield.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack. He will be supported by the duo of Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke.

Super Eagles Starting Line-Up Vs CAR

Uzoho

Aina

Balogun

Troost-Ekong

Collins

Aribo

Onyeka

Iheanacho

Simon

Ejuke

Osimhen

