2022 WCQ:’How We Stopped Overconfident Eagles’ – CAR Head Coach Savoy

Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy has explained how his side managed to stop an overconfident Super Eagles.

A 91st minute goal from Karl Namnganda, following a mixup at the back between Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong, earned CAR a shock 1-0 win in Thursday’s Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

It was CAR’s first win in the group and takes the to four points while the Eagles on six points still lead.

And speaking to journalists, Savoy disclosed how his side stunned the star-studded Eagles.

“We stood by them and know that if we cut them off and don’t allow them to be quick then we’ve got a chance. It’s a very great result for us.

“I’m very happy because we put in a strategy and it worked. And when you put in a strategy and have young players, because we have young players in our team, who listen and put their heart in, they can beat anyone.

“Nigeria is one of the best team in Africa but sometimes in football you…