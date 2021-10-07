Cape Verde Edge Liberia Away To Record First Win

A late strike saw Cape Verde pip hosts Liberia 2-1 in their third Group C game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The game was played inside the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Garry Rodriguez netted in the 92nd minute to record Cape Verde’s first win in the group.

Van-Dave Harmon had given Liberia the lead in three minutes of added time in the first half.

Jamiro Monteiro then drew Cape Verde level in the 52nd minute.

The win means Cape Verde are now on four points and second in Group C.

The return leg between both teams is in Cape Verde and it comes up on Sunday October 10.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports