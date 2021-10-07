France Complete Incredible Comeback To Defeat Belgium In UEFA Nations League Semis

Theo Fernandez late minute strike completed France stunning comeback from two-goal down to defeat Belgium 3-2 in the semi final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium.

France fell behind after 37 minutes, with Atlético Madrid fullback Yannick Carrasco firing a lovely, low strike to Hugo Lloris’ left and into the back of the net.

This lead was quickly doubled courtesy of Roberto Martínez’s former striker at Everton Romelu Lukaku. The Chelsea number 9 turned his defender superbly before rifling the ball home into the top right hand corner to give The Red Devils a comfortable lead heading into the break.

But despite this difficult deficit, Les Bleus were not in the mood for losing and got one back with less than half an hour to play through Karim Benzema, who finished brilliantly past Thibaut Courtois after a magnificent pirouette.

And just seven minutes later, the French were level, this time courtesy of a brilliantly dispatched Kylian Mbappé spotkick after…